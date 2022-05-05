Malaysia reports 1,054 new COVID-19 infections, 3 more deaths

Malaysia reported 1,054 new COVID-19 infections, as of midnight Wednesday, bringing the national total to 4,452,835, according to the Health Ministry.

There is one new imported case, with 1,053 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

A further three deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 35,567.

The ministry reported 4,107 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,388,491.

There are 28,777 active cases, 74 are being held in intensive care and 41 of those are in need of assisted breathing. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

