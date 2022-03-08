Malaysia reports 26,856 new COVID-19 infections, 77 new deaths

Malaysia reported 26,856 new COVID-19 infections, as of midnight Monday, bringing the national total to 3,649,463, according to the Health Ministry.

There are 211 new imported cases, with 26,645 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

A further 77 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 33,305.

The ministry reported 30,726 new recoveries, bringing the total number of the cured and discharged to 3,311,854.

There are 304,304 active cases, 368 are being held in intensive care and 223 of them are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 63,739 vaccine doses administered on Monday alone and 83.2 per cent of the population have received at least one dose, 78.9 per cent are fully vaccinated and 46.1 per cent have received boosters. (ANI/Xinhua)

