Malaysia reports 3,471 new COVID-19 infections, 6 more deaths

Malaysia reported 3,471 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Wednesday, bringing the national total to 4,440,383, according to the health ministry.

There are 10 new imported cases and 3,461 local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

A further six deaths have been reported, bringing the total death toll to 35,526.

The ministry reported 6,900 new recoveries, lifting the total number of the cured and discharged to 4,346,421.

There are 58,436 active cases, 98 of whom are being held in intensive care and 63 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 34,833 vaccine doses administered on Wednesday, and 85 per cent of the population have received at least one dose, 81.6 per cent are fully vaccinated and 49.1 per cent have received boosters. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

