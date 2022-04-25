Malaysia reports 4,006 new COVID-19 infections, 8 new deaths

Malaysia reported 4,006 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Sunday, bringing the national total to 4,431,073, according to the health ministry.

There are seven new imported cases and 3,999 local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

A further eight deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 35,499.

The ministry reported 10,223 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,320,822.

There are 74,752 active cases, 98 are being held in intensive care and 61 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported that 52,712 vaccine doses were administered on Sunday alone and 84.9 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 81.3 percent are fully vaccinated and 49 percent have received boosters. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

