Malaysian PM announces measures to mitigate high cost of living

Kuala Lumpur, July 23 Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced on Wednesday several measures to provide relief for Malaysians grappling with the high cost of living in the country.

Among the measures are a one-off cash payment of 100 ringgit (23.6 US dollars) for every Malaysian citizen, a deferment on the toll rate increases on 10 highways to allow the public to continue paying existing rates, and the lowering of the price of the RON95-grade petrol via a subsidy scheme that will be implemented in September, Anwar said in a televised message, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Anwar said the cost of living remains a pressing challenge that must be addressed wisely and urgently.

He added that while overall inflation in June 2025 dropped to 1.1 per cent, the lowest in 52 months, food and beverage prices continue to rise above the national average.

Earlier this month, Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim said the BRICS grouping, which has emerged as a strong and principled force, represents an opportunity to shape a more balanced and just international order.

Legacy international organisations need to be reformed to reflect the changing global realities and to take into account the aspirations of developing nations, Anwar said in a statement.

"I also call for a major overhaul of global institutions such as the United Nations, the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, and the World Trade Organisation, to better reflect current realities and the needs of developing countries, rather than remaining trapped in outdated post-World War II structures," he said.

Anwar, who attended the 17th BRICS Summit hosted by Brazil, added that the grouping must strengthen its economic cooperation both among member states and with other regional groupings such as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

"BRICS and ASEAN members must also continue to strengthen strategic cooperation, including enhancing cross-regional trade and investment for the mutual benefit of developing nations," he said.

