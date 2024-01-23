Malaysia's dengue cases rise fueled by rainy weather

Kuala Lumpur, Jan 23 The number of dengue fever cases in Malaysia is on the rise, with the Health Ministry warning that persistent rainy weather is contributing to the problem.

The number of dengue fever cases increased to 3,525 cases from January 7 to 13, compared to 3,181 cases the week before, and two deaths have been reported over the same period, Health Ministry Director-General Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan said on Monday in a statement.

"The Meteorological Department noted that the southwest monsoon season will last from November to March this year. This contributes to the increased potential breeding areas of aedes mosquitoes. The public is advised to take preventative steps during and after floods," he added as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

The number of hotspots across the country rose from 130 to 136 over the week, with Selangor state being the worst hit, followed by the capital Kuala Lumpur and the country's administration centre of Putrajaya, he said.

