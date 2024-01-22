Malaysia’s FM to back Palestine becoming UN member state

New Delhi, Jan 22 Mohamad Hasan will advocate for the state of Palestine to become a full member of the United Nations at meetings in New York this week, media reports said.

The proposal would require the backing of the UN Security Council (UNSC), which puts forward proposed new member states to the UN General Assembly to vote on, and is unlikely to unanimously back the measure.

At the meeting, Hasan will “reiterate Malaysia’s call for an immediate ceasefire, oppose the continuing forced displacement of Palestinians and stress the urgent need for unhindered humanitarian aid”, according to a statement released ahead of the trip.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor