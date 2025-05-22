Malaysia's PM Anwar Ibrahim calls BRICS a 'cohesive force within the Global South,' pledges green agenda for ASEAN

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], May 22 : Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has described BRICS as a "new initiative that represents a cohesive force within the Global South," highlighting the group's potential to enhance cooperation among emerging economies in an interview with TV BRICS.

Anwar underlined Malaysia's commitment to strengthening ASEAN's regional and global engagement as the country prepares to assume the ASEAN Chairmanship in 2025.

He stressed the importance of revitalising key dialogue platforms such as ASEAN+3 and the East Asia Summit, calling them "neutral and constructive spaces" where major powers can engage in dialogue, cooperation, and conflict resolution amid increasing geopolitical uncertainty.

"We must ensure inclusivity and sustainability in ASEAN's development so that no member nation is left behind," the Prime Minister said, highlighting Malaysia's focus on equitable growth and regional solidarity.

On environmental priorities, Anwar reiterated Malaysia's commitment to championing the green agenda within ASEAN. "Addressing climate change and promoting sustainable development are critical priorities for us," he said.

The Prime Minister emphasised Malaysia's leadership role in accelerating cooperation on environmental issues across ASEAN member states, aiming to build a more resilient and sustainable region.

Regarding Malaysia's decision to join BRICS, Anwar said, "BRICS is not just an economic bloc but a transformative platform that can reshape global governance and foster solidarity among emerging economies."

He views BRICS as a crucial force to amplify the voice and interests of the Global South on the international stage.

As ASEAN Chair in 2025, Malaysia intends to use its platform to promote peace, stability, and inclusivity in the region while expanding ASEAN's global partnerships. "Our goal is to strengthen ASEAN's role as a driver of regional cooperation and a bridge to the wider world," Anwar said.

Malaysia's proactive stance on inclusivity, sustainability, and regional cooperation reflects its broader vision for a just and balanced international order.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor