Maldives acknowledges India's humanitarian assistance, discusses continuing operations

New Delhi [India], December 3 : India and Maldives recently discussed the status and future of Indian platforms engaged in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) activities in the Maldives, sources familiar with the matter said.

A recent meeting was held between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu on the sidelines of the COP28 Summit in Dubai, UAE.

The sources also stated that there have been reports about the role of Indian platforms in HADR activities in the Maldives and emphasised the continued recognition of their usefulness.

The issue was briefly discussed in Dubai, and both sides acknowledged the importance of these platforms as a vital segment of their bilateral development partnership.

"The Maldivian side has acknowledged the utility of these platforms. The fact that it is an important segment of our bilateral development partnership is recognised by both sides. Discussions on how to keep them operational are ongoing," said the sources.

Upon their meeting in Dubai, PM Modi congratulated the recently elected President Muizzu on assuming office.

The two leaders reviewed the wide-ranging bilateral relations between the two countries, including people-to-people linkages, development cooperation, and economic ties.

"Both leaders reviewed the wide-ranging bilateral relations between the two countries, including people-to-people linkages, development cooperation, economic relations, climate change and sports," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) release said.

"The two leaders also discussed ways to further deepen their partnership. In this regard, they agreed to set up a core group," the MEA said.

The meeting that took place between the two leaders on the sidelines of the COP28 Summit in Dubai also witnessed wide-ranging discussions on areas of sports, energy, and defence.

India shares a deep-rooted relationship with Maldives that goes back to several centuries. India was the first nation to recognise Maldives as an independent nation in 1965 and establish diplomatic ties.

India's relationship with the Maldives is free of any politically contentious issues. India's prompt assistance during the 1988 coup attempt, led to development of trust and long-term and friendly bilateral relations with the Maldives.

India was the first to assist Maldives during the 2004 Tsunami as well as the water crisis in Male in Dec 2014. These three incidents (in 1988, 2004 and 2014) had established the advantages of India's proximity and capacity to come to Maldives' rescue in distress vis-a-vis any other country and are widely acknowledged by the government and people of Maldives.

India's swift dispatch of 30,000 doses of measles vaccine in Jan 2020 to prevent an outbreak in the Maldives, and India's rapid and comprehensive assistance to the Maldives since the COVID19 pandemic began has further reinforced India's credentials of being the "first responder", according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor