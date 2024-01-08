Maldives ex-FM condemns derogatory comments, calls for de-escalation amid diplomatic tensions with India

New Delhi [India], January 8 : In the wake of escalating diplomatic tensions with India, former Maldivian Foreign Minister Dunya Maumoon has vehemently denounced a series of racist and derogatory comments from Maldivian ministers targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Lakshadweep.

Former Minister Maumoon's outspoken condemnation was coupled with a resolute call for de-escalation, urging a swift resolution to the inflammatory issue.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, the former Maldivian foreign minister also delved into the impact of ongoing events on India- Maldives relations and the significance of the Maldivian president's recent visits to China and Turkiye.

Responding to ANI's query about President Mohamed Muizzu departing from convention and picking China and not India for his first state visit, the ex-foreign minister noted that while it has been a tradition for Maldivian presidents to make India their first foreign destination, the recent decisions to visit Turkiye and China are significant.

"However, these trips do not undermine in any way our relationship with India and the fact is that this is the strongest power in our neighbourhood and we value this strong friendship," she said.

Maumoon strongly condemned elements of racism and derogatory comments, echoing the sentiments expressed by the Maldives' foreign ministry. She emphasised that while freedom of expression is valued, certain language used in recent events is unacceptable, urging for a responsible and respectful discourse between nations.

Reflecting on the historical ties between India and the Maldives, Maumoon acknowledged the strong bonds of friendship but highlighted instances of disagreements in the past.

"I was deeply concerned to see the developments... our foreign ministry and the foreign minister have very clearly stated that though we have freedom of expression, the kind of language that has been used is obviously unacceptable... I also believe that this element of racism and derogatory comments is something I strongly condemn," said the ex-foreign minister when asked about the impact of recent developments on India-Maldives ties.

"Unfortunately, this has already happened. Though we have strong bonds of friendship, we have also had various times where we have not agreed on some issues and things have not gone very well," she also said.

She emphasised the role of responsible citizens, politicians, and the media in de-escalating tensions and resolving differences, given the long-standing relationship between the two nations.

"When problems arise, we, as responsible citizens of our countries, and also, especially politicians and the media, can play a role in resolving such situations and de-escalate any tensions that have arisen. So, I think we definitely have a responsibility for that because of the historic and strong ties of friendship that have existed," the ex-foreign minister of the Maldives added.

Maumoon also expressed gratitude for India's assistance in various sectors, including defence, health, culture, agriculture, and tourism.

"Yes, I must say India has been one of our closest friends and supporters, particularly in the development of this country. I remember projects such as the Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital and many other such landmarks. In the defence area, there has been close cooperation, as we already know," she said.

She emphasised the special nature of the relationship and called for a swift resolution to the current crisis. Maumoon appealed to both the Indian government and Maldivian leaders to collaborate in de-escalating tensions and reaffirming the strong friendship between the two nations.

"So, in a way, this relationship is very special to us and I hope that this current crisis will be resolved at the earliest. I also hope and appeal to the Indian government, politicians and the media to also help de-escalate and at the same time, to our government, our people and also our politicians. I believe we should play a role in bringing down this tension so that we can go back to this strong friendship again," the ex-foreign minister of the Maldives also said.

On the recent controversial statements made by Maldivian ministers, Maumoon labelled them as "unacceptable."

"I think I'm not excusing at all such language, but I believe that they do need guidance because they're young and they're new in such positions," she said.

She also stressed the need for prevention and emphasised the significance of respectful language in diplomatic discourse.

"I hope that in future we shall not see any repetition of this kind... I think more important is prevention than trying to handle a crisis when it happens. So I think it is unfortunate that it has happened; we cannot undo it, but we definitely can work in the future to prevent such things and show the respect necessary and use language that is acceptable in how we address and talk about issues between different countries as well as within our country as well," Maumoon added.

She also expressed hope for continued collaboration, emphasising that friends may "not always agree on everything, but they are able to talk about the difficult issues."

The former Foreign Minister underscored India's historical support during crises, including the 1988 coup attempt and recent challenges like the water crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighting the resilience and strength of the enduring India-Maldives friendship.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor