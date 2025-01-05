Maldives Foreign Minister concludes official visit to India

New Delhi [India], January 5 : Maldives' Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdulla Khaleel, has concluded his first official visit to India, an official press release by the Maldives' Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated.

The visit included high-level discussions and the signing of key agreements to advance development cooperation, marking a significant step in strengthening the bilateral ties between the two nations.

Khaleel met with India's Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar, where they reviewed the broad spectrum of bilateral relations. Discussions centred on exploring new areas of collaboration, particularly in development projects, infrastructure, and socio-economic initiatives.

Khaleel expressed his appreciation for India's continued support in addressing the fiscal challenges faced by the Maldives, emphasising the importance of this partnership in promoting economic stability, the press release stated.

One of the visit's key highlights was the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDP). This agreement launched the third phase of project-based cooperation between India and the Maldives, aiming to bring tangible benefits to communities at the grassroots level.

The projects under this phase are expected to enhance local infrastructure and improve livelihoods across the Maldives.

In addition to his diplomatic engagements, Khaleel also visited the High Commission of Maldives in India, underscoring the importance of continued collaboration between the two nations.

India and Maldives share deep-rooted cultural, ethnic, and historical ties that have formed the foundation of their long-standing relationship. India was among the first nations to recognise Maldives' independence in 1965 and has remained a key partner in its development journey.

Over the years, the bilateral relationship has been further solidified through high-profile visits, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attendance at President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih's inauguration in 2018.

Discussions during these interactions have consistently focused on addressing Maldives' developmental priorities, particularly in healthcare, human resource development, and connectivity.

