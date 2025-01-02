Maldives Foreign Minister to arrive in India today, meet EAM Jaishankar on Friday

New Delhi, Jan 2 Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Khaleel will arrive in New Delhi Thursday evening on a three-day India visit during which he would also be holding discussions with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar.

Khaleel was appointed as Maldives Minister of Foreign Affairs on September 30, last year by the country's President Mohamed Muizzu. Prior to the appointment, he was serving as the country's Minister of Health.

In the past, he has acknowledged that the "significant contribution" to his tourist-dependent country's fast recovery from the Covid pandemic was from India.

In October, Khaleel also accompanied Muizzu on the "landmark" five-day State visit - the first by the Maldivian President since assuming office in November 2023.

This visit, he said, was defined by "insightful discussions" and deepened partnership, marking yet another milestone in the enduring friendship between Maldives and India.

"Our Commitment to further enhance the Maldives-India partnership remains unwavering, and I look forward to our promising future collaborations for the mutual benefit of our two nations and peoples," Khaleel posted on X on October 10 after the conclusion of the visit.

Both countries also adopted a 'Vision for Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership' which will guide the bilateral relationship across various sectors, during Muizzu's visit.

The Maldives President had expressed gratitude to India for providing continuous financial assistance to the Indian Ocean archipelago during the "landmark" five-day state visit to India

During the visit, Muizzu held high-level meetings with President Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and several other senior Indian government officials with discussions centering around strengthening the friendship and development partnership between the Maldives and India.

During the high-level talks with PM Modi, Muizzu discussed ongoing initiatives and explored new avenues for cooperation.

Thanking India for its consistent support, especially during challenging times, Muizzu had also expressed gratitude for India's financial assistance, including the rollover of T-bills in May and in September 2024 for an additional year with no interest to the Maldives and the additional support of INR 30 billion to $400 million under a bilateral currency swap agreement.

"In his remarks at the business forums held in New Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore, Muizzu highlighted the Maldives' significant potential for tourism ventures and outlined opportunities for future collaboration. He emphasised the nation's vision for economic diversification and sustainable growth, mentioning key investment prospects such as special economic zones, luxury private islands, eco-friendly resorts, and integrated tourism projects," his office stated.

Khaleel and EAM Jaishankar are expected to discuss progress in various spheres - including areas such as social housing, infrastructure development, agriculture and fisheries, trade and investment, human resource development, healthcare, women's empowerment, renewable energy, and maritime and security cooperation - when they meet at the Hyderabad House on Friday afternoon.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor