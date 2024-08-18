Maldives Immigration detains 22 foreign workers

Colombo, Aug 18 Maldives Immigration detained 22 foreigners working illegally during raids carried out in the country's capital city Male.

In an online post, Maldives Immigration said that these people were apprehended during two separate raids, Xinhua news agency reported.

Both raids were carried out by Maldives Immigration following complaints received by authorities.

In May this year, the Maldives government launched a multi-agency operation to collect biometrics of migrant workers.

Maldivian Minister of Homeland Security Ali Ihusan remarked about illegal migration saying that they will address the long-prevailing issue of illegal migrants within three years.

