"Maldives-India relationship always demonstrated that India is the first responder": Ex Maldives Foreign Minister

Male [Maldives], July 23 : Former Foreign Minister of Maldives, Abdulla Shahid, noted that India has always been the first responder to Maldives because Indians have a generous heart.

Shahid, while talking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Maldives on July 25-26, said that the rise in aid from India shows its maturity and generosity.

"The relationship between Maldives and India has always demonstrated that India is the first responder. Whenever we dial the international line, India responds first. It is for many reasons. First and foremost, because Indian people have a big heart and they are always ready to assist Maldives in the neighbourhood, they are most generous," he said.

He said that despite the tensions, India decided with maturity that no matter what, the relationship between the people of Maldives and India should not change.

"Second, India is so close to Maldives geographically. Whenever anything of urgency and distressful happens in Maldives, India has never let us down...The increase in aid by the Indian government shows the generosity and maturity. Despite the diplomatic tension, India decided that the relationship is between people-to-people and governments change, political parties in power change but the relationship that exists between our two people is on solid foundation and has never changed," he said.

Shahid said that it was important for Maldives to note that they must not use its neighbours for its own political gains.

"It is important that we in Maldives recognise that true friendship requires Maldivian political parties and leadership not to use our neighbouring countries as a punching bag for political convenience. The ground reality hits us quickly, easily and that is what we are seeing," he said.

He said that the countries should respect its friends.

"So, it will be important for us to refrain from using our friends for political conveniences as a punching bags. We should respect and move forward with a true sense of friendship and cooperation," he said.

He said that it was unfortunate that there was a dip in tourism due to diplomatic tensions, further hoping that PM's visit would make everything right.

"There is a huge market just next door to us. It is only natural that we tap into the economic boom that is taking place in India. It was unfortunate that there was a dip in Indian tourism around arrivals in the Maldives because of the diplomatic tensions. But I think the PM's visit this time will put everything right," he said.

Shahid further said that the current Maldives government will recognise that India is its genuine friend and both countries bear no ill-will towards each other.

"The message that we are receiving shows that the current Maldivian government is ready to recognise the ground reality that India is a genuine friend and that India will always work to the greater good of its neighbours and there is no ill-will on the part of anyone. I am hopeful and I look forward to this visit by PM to be a new beginning, a way to further consolidate the relationship between our two countries," he said.

He further said that it is important that Maldives recognises that the leadership must not use its friends for political gains and must move forward with respect.

He expressed contentment at the thawing of frozen ties between the two nations.

Shahid said that the strain was unfortunate, and was due to incorrect narrative of the current government.

"I am delighted by the PM's visit. The PM's visit this time goes beyond symbolism because the PM is making a State Visit coinciding with the 60th anniversary of our independence. He is going to be the Guest of Honour here for the celebrations. This goes beyond symbolism because recently we have had very unfortunate diplomatic strain between Maldives and India because of the narrative that the current government used during the elections," he said.

Shahid added that the PM's visit went beyond symbolism as it was taking place on the 60th anniversary of their independence. The visit also acknowledged that the narrative that the government was promoting was untrue.

"The hate that was being mongered by the current government accusing our best friend India of such unnecessary things led to this diplomatic strain. It is so important that the PM be here with us as the Guest of Honour during our celebrations of our independence day which is the public recognition by the current administration that what they had been saying and what they had been promoting is not true. So, the Maldivian people are delighted and we are very much looking forward to welcome the PM," he said.

