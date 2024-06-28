Maldives Minister arrested, suspended for performing 'black magic' on President Muizzu: Report

Male [Maldives], June 28 : Maldives Minister Fathimath Shamnaz Ali Saleem, was suspended from her position after being arrested along with her two siblings on charges of performing witchcraft on Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, local media reported on Thursday.

Shamnaz, a state minister at the Ministry of Environment, was arrested alongside two other suspects on June 23 and they were remanded in custody for seven days.

She was suspended from her post on Wednesday by Maldives' Environment Ministry.

Shamnaz, who had been previously listed on the Environment Ministry's website as a political appointee, is no longer named on the list. Rather, her name has been moved to the list of former political appointees, as per Maldives-based Sun.

Maldives-based Sun has cited reports that Shamnaz was arrested for performing 'black magic' on President Mohamed Muizzu.

According to Adhadhu, she was arrested on charges of using witchcraft to get closer to the Maldives President.

However, the Maldives government has yet to make an official comment regarding the case.

Chief police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner of Police Ahmed Shifan, told Sun on Wednesday morning that police were investigating a case involving Shamnaz and two other individuals.

Shamnaz is the ex-wife of Minister of the President's Office Adam Rameez, Adhadhu reported.

Shamnaz had previously served as a member of the Male City Council with President Muizzu, back when he was serving as the city's mayor.

Following Muizzu's election to office last year, Shamnaz resigned from the council and was appointed as a state minister at Muliaage, the official residence of the president. She was later transferred to the Environment Ministry.

