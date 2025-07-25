Maldives National Defence Force presents PM Modi with 'Haiykolhu' as gesture of hospitality

Male [Maldives], July 25 : The Maldives National Defence Force on Friday said they presented Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the traditional 'Haiykolhu', a cherished Maldivian gesture of hospitality and honor.

Prime Minister Modi was honored with a Guard of Honor by the MNDF earlier.

In a post on X, the MNDF said, "His Excellency Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi was warmly welcomed by His Excellency President Dr. Mohaamed Muizzu at Republic Square, where he was honored with a Guard of Honor by MNDF on his state visit to Maldives. The ceremonial welcome included a 21-Gun Salute, symbolizing deep respect and the strong bilateral ties between Maldives and India. Adding to the grandeur, His Excellency was presented with the traditional 'Haiykolhu' by MNDF, a cherished Maldivian gesture of hospitality and honor."

"His Excellency PM Shri Narendra Modi was accorded a ceremonial Honor Guard by MNDF upon his arrival in the Maldives, marking the beginning of a significant state visit at the gracious invitation of His Excellency President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu," the MNDF added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu held a meeting in Male. The meeting was held after PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome at Republic Square.

PM Modi is visiting Maldives at the invitation of President Muizzu and will attend the country's 60th Independence Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that said the visit marks 60 years of diplomatic ties between India and the Maldives.

"Commemorating 60 years of special & historic India-Maldives ties. PM Narendra Modi arrived at the Republic Square to a warm & colourful ceremonial welcome & Guard of Honour. Warmly welcomed by President Dr Mohamed Muizzu. Delegation level talks lie ahead," he posted on X.

The Maldivian president said in a post on X, "Prime Minister of India, His Excellency Shri Narendra Modi receives a ceremonial welcome during his state visit to the Maldives. His Excellency President Dr Mohamed Muizzu received the Prime Minister at Republic Square, where Aminiya School students performed a cultural dance. MNDF presented the Prime Minister with a 21-gun salute following which he inspected a Guard of Honour."

During his visit, PM Modi also met ministers and officials of the Maldivian Cabinet at Republic Square. The Ministry of Defence building in Male prominently displayed a giant photograph of Prime Minister Modi to mark the occasion.

