Maldives opposition party condemns attack against Prosecutor General Hussain Shameem

Male [Maldives], January 31 : Maldives opposition party 'The Democrats' has condemned the attack on Prosecutor General Hussain Shameem and called on the Maldives Police Service and state authorities to bring those responsible to justice.

The Democrats said they condemn the attack on Prosecutor General Hussain Shameem in the strongest possible terms.

The party said it considers the attack to be a well-planned one.

"Given that Hussain Shameem was attacked with a machete and that the attack was targeted on the road, the party considers the attack to be a well-planned attack," the party said in an official release.

"Such an attack on a person holding a highly constitutionally appointed position in the state to avoid politics and perform important duties within the criminal justice system is an attack on the entire system. It's a dangerous signal," the party said.

The Democrats then called on the Maldives Police Service and state authorities to treat the attack on Prosecutor General Hussain Shameem as a serious matter and bring those responsible to justice at the earliest opportunity.

The attack on Shameem has also been condemned by the Maldives Prosecutor General's Office.

The Maldives Prosecutor General, Hussain Shameem, who was appointed by the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) government, was on Wednesday attacked in broad daylight, Maldives-based online news outlet Adhadhu reported.

Shameem was attacked this morning and is currently receiving treatment at the Maldives's ADK Hospital, a prosecutor's office official told Adhadhu.

The police said Shameem was reportedly attacked this morning. It is believed that the attack was not carried out with a sharp object.

"Prosecutor Hussain Shameem has been attacked on the streets of the city. He is being treated at ADK. The attack was not carried out with a sharp object," police said in a statement.

It is learned that Shameem was attacked with a hammer. He was parking his bicycle and entering the house when the attacker hit his left shoulder.

It is not known who attacked Shameem and why. The assailant has not been arrested. The police is, however, investigating the case.

Maldives Public Prosecutor Ahmed Shafeeu said: "There was an incident this morning where Prosecutor General Hussain Shameem was injured due to physical assault . He's now in stable condition and being treated at ADK Hospital. He was attacked with a weapon. The motive for this attack is not clear yet. The police is investigating the incident."

