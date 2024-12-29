Maldives President Muizzu calls Manmohan Singh 'Great Statesman,' signs Condolence Book

Male [Maldives], December 29 : Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu signed the condolence book at the Indian High Commission in the Maldives on Sunday, following the death of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on December 26.

In his message, President Muizzu praised Manmohan Singh as a great statesman and also reflected on Singh's historic visit to the Maldives in November 2011.

"In his message, the President stated that Manmohan Singh was a great statesman and reminisced about the historic visit of Singh to the Maldives in November 2011, which marked a momentous milestone that further cemented the bonds of friendship between India and Maldives," according to Maldives President's office statement.

"The message also conveyed sympathies to Singh's family and the government and people of India, on behalf of the Government and people of the Maldives, during this time of profound loss," it added.

We appreciate the thoughtful gesture of HEP @MMuizzu for being the first dignitary to sign the condolence book @HCIMaldives on sad demise of Hon’ble former PM Dr Manmohan Singh. His words of support is truly valued & comforting.https://t.co/uvsAosJwti@presidencymv @MEAIndia— India in Maldives (@HCIMaldives) December 29, 2024

Further, High Commission of India in Maldives shared a post on X appreciating or being the first dignitary to sign the condolence book.

"We appreciate the thoughtful gesture of HEP @MMuizzu for being the first dignitary to sign the condolence book @HCIMaldives on sad demise of Hon'ble former PM Dr Manmohan Singh. His words of support is truly valued & comforting," High Commission of India in Maldives said on X.

Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday night at the age of 92 at AIIMS Delhi.

Notably, the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, paid a bilateral visit to Maldives on 11 12 November 2011 at the invitation of then-President Mohamed Nasheed He was accompanied by Smt. Gursharan Kaur and an official delegation, according to Ministry of External Affairs.

Both leaders emphasised the urgent need to improve connectivity between the two countries through the establishment of enabling infrastructure that would promote the exchange of goods and services, information, ideas, culture and people.

Earlier today, the ashes of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh have immersed at the Yamuna Ghat near the Gurdwara Majnu Ka Tila Sahib in Delhi, a day after he was cremated with full state honours at Nigambodh Ghat.

His ashes were brought to the Gurdwara Majnu Ka Tila Sahib earlier today.

The family of the late former PM Manmohan Singh performed rituals at the Gurudwara including Shabad Kirtan (musical recitation of the Guru Granth Sahib), Paath (recitation of Gurbani) and Ardas.On Saturday, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was cremated with full state honours at Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi's Kashmere Gate in the presence of his family, friends, colleagues and government dignitaries.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid their last respects to the former PM by placing a wreath near his mortal remains earlier today.

The last rites were carried out at the VIP Ghat as per the Sikh rituals. Singh's mortal remains were placed on a pyre of sandalwood sticks.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge along with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were also present for the cremation ceremony after they paid tribute to the former Prime Minister.

The mortal remains of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh were brought to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi from his residence on early Saturday morning for party workers to pay their respects.

Several people also gathered outside the residence of the former Prime Minister in Delhi to pay their tributes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor