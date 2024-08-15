Maldives President reaffirms commitment to strengthen ties with India in I-Day greetings

Male, Aug 15 Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu on Thursday hailed the "invaluable partnership" between the two neighbouring countries in his greetings sent to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of India's 78th Independence Day.

"India continues to be an invaluable partner in the development of the Maldives. The long-standing partnership, based on mutual respect and trust, has evolved into a close and cooperative friendship that has been instrumental in advancing the development and prosperity of the Maldives," his office said in a statement.

The Maldivian President reaffirmed his administration's "full commitment" to strengthening the "historic and close connections" between the two neighbouring countries.

Taking to X, Muizzu wrote, "On the occasion of India's Independence Day, I extend heartfelt congratulations to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India."

"Our enduring friendship, rooted in history, has evolved to foster prosperity and development in the Maldives and the region. As we look to the future, I am confident that our partnership will continue to strengthen, driving mutual prosperity and shared goals," he added.

Earlier this week, calling India one of the "closest allies" and "invaluable partners", the Maldivian President also extended "deep gratitude" to PM Modi, the Indian government, and the friendly people of India for their "generous and continued assistance" to the Maldives.

"India has always been one of the closest allies and invaluable partners, facilitating and providing aid whenever Maldives has needed it," Muizzu acknowledged in External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar's presence during a ceremony held at the President's Office to handover the completed water supply and sewerage facilities on 28 islands in the Maldives, funded by the Government of India's Line of Credit (LoC) facility through the Exim Bank of India.

In his remarks, Muizzu highlighted that these projects are key milestones in the Maldives' bilateral relations with India and would provide significant economic benefits, boost the local economies, and together contribute to the nation's prosperity.

During his meeting with EAM Jaishankar, the Maldives President also recalled his recent visit to India to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Modi and expressed appreciation for the invitation and the opportunity to meet the Prime Minister as well as President Droupadi Murmu.

India is celebrating its 78th Independence Day this year. On this occasion, PM Modi hoisted the national flag at the Red Fort and paid tributes to the freedom fighters.

The theme of this year's Independence Day is 'Viksit Bharat 2047', underscoring the government's goal of making India a developed country by 2047, which would mark 100 years of Independence. The focus is on government policy and programme announcements that generate headlines.

