Maldives President to attend PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony in Delhi: Reports

Male [Maldives], June 8 : Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu has reportedly accepted an invitation to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming swearing-in ceremony in New Delhi on Sunday, as per a local media report.

Maldivian news portal Edition.mv quoted its sister publication in Dhivehi, Mihaaru News, as confirming his attendance at the ceremony, along with several other senior government officials. However, there has been no official confirmation yet from the Maldives President's Office regarding Muizzu's first official visit to India.

PM Modi is set for a third consecutive term as Prime Minister of India with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) emerging victorious in the parliamentary elections.

With PM Modi registering his win for the third consecutive term, wishes from global leaders also came pouring in at the speed of light.

In an earlier statement on Wednesday, President Muizzu congratulated PM Modi and expressed his willingness to collaborate to enhance bilateral ties.

He posted on X, " "Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP and BJP-led NDA, on the success in the 2024 Indian General Election, for the third consecutive term. I look forward to working together to advance our shared interests in pursuit of shared prosperity and stability for our two countries "

In a reply to the post, Prime Minister Modi thanked Maldives President and said he looks forward to closer cooperation for further strengthening of bilateral ties between the two nations.

"Thank you President @MMuizzu. Maldives is our valued partner and neighbour in the Indian Ocean Region. I too look forward to closer cooperation for further strengthening our bilateral ties," PM Modi posted on X.

This would mark President Muizzu's inaugural official visit to India since assuming office on November 17 last year. Notably, Muizzu, known for his pro-China stance, diverged from his predecessors' protocol by choosing to visit Turkey first and subsequently China for his first state visit in January.

Shortly after he was sworn in, President Muizzu stirred bilateral tensions by demanding the removal of approximately 88 Indian military personnel from the Maldives. These personnel were repatriated from three aviation platforms and replaced by Indian civilians by the May 10 deadline set by President Muizzu.

The counting of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was held on Tuesday. According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 240 seats, and with its allies has 292 seats in the Parliament. The Congress, on the other hand, registered a strong growth winning 99 seats.

Other leaders also congratulated PM Modi and the BJP-led NDA government on their third consecutive victory in the Lok Sabha polls.

The swearing-in ceremony is anticipated to host leaders from neighbouring countries, such as Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal, and Mauritius, in addition to the Maldives, aligning with India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor