Maldives ruling coalition used anti-India sentiments in 2023 presidential polls: EU Report

Male [Maldives], January 10 : The Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM) and People's National Congress (PNC) the two main parties in the ruling coalition in Maldives used 'anti-India' sentiments during the campaigning for the 2023 presidential polls, a report by European Union Election Observation Mission, Maldives (EU EOM) stated.

Notably, Mohamed Muizzu won the presidential elections in Maldives last year. He defeated incumbent President Ibrahim Solih with 54 per cent votes. This was the second round of polling after no one emerged clear winner in the first round.

The report highlighted that the campaign was based on the "fears of Indian influences and anxiety regarding the presence of Indian military personnel inside the country".

The observers also found instances of "derogatory language", directed towards then-president Ibrahim Solih.

It also alleged that the campaign was subject to multiple 'online disinformation attempts' as the PPM campaigned demanding the release of former President Abdullah Yameen, who is in jail on corruption charges.

"EU EOM observers noted instances of derogatory language, directed towards the president, on the side of PPM-PNC. Their campaign included anti-Indian sentiments, based on fears of Indian influences and anxiety regarding the presence of Indian military personnel inside the country," the report stated.

"This theme was subject to multiple online disinformation attempts. The PPM also campaigned strongly on the image of former President Yameen, demanding his release from prison," it added.

Notably, the recently published report comes amid the ongoing diplomatic row between India and Maldives which was triggered between India and Maldives after the Maldives deputy minister, along with other cabinet members and government officials, made disparaging references to PM Modi's Lakshadweep visit.

India raised strong objections to the derogatory comments. The Maldivian Ambassador to India was also summoned over the issue.

Indians, including cricketers and film celebrities, have since come out in open support in promoting local beach destinations and other tourist spots. They also voiced support for PM Modi's call for promoting beach tourism in Lakshadweep.

Several Maldivian politicians, including former Presidents and Ministers, have condemned the remarks and reiterated India as a close and important partner for the island nation.

The Maldives government has, however, distanced itself from the remarks made by its ministers. Maldivian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Moosa Zameer said that these remarks against foreign leaders are "unacceptable" and do not reflect the official position of the Maldives government.

