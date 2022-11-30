Maldives thanks India for USD 100 million aid, says "good friendship reaping benefits"

Maldives on Tuesday expressed gratitude and thanked India for the financial assistance of USD 100 Million to overcome economic challenges and said that it is the good friendship between the two countries which is reaping benefits and creating history.

"We (India-Maldives) have good friendship that's reaping benefits, support each other & is creating history," the Foreign Minister of Maldives, Abdulla Shahid said on Tuesday.

At the ceremony held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Maldives, a symbolic cheque was handed over by the High Commissioner of India Munu Mahawar to the Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdulla Shahid.

In a tweet, Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid wrote, "Thank you #India for the timely and generous financial assistance of USD100 million. It is truly the strength of our ties that enable mutual growth and cooperation reaffirming #MaldivesIndiaPartnership," as he thanked the Indian government for the aid.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar participated in the ceremony via videoconferencing and said the special partnership between the two countries "is marked by genuine concern for each other's welfare and interests delivers every single time".

"Joined Foreign Minister @abdulla_shahid &Finance Minister @iameeru at the handover ceremony of financial assistance of USD 100 million to Government of Maldives," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

"Our special partnership is marked by genuine concern for each other's welfare and interests delivers every single time and particularly in time of need," he added.

Maldives Ministry of Foreign Affairs said India remains reliable and steadfast in extending assistance to the Maldives.

"The Government of India handed over financial assistance of USD 100 million to the Government of Maldives to ease the financial challenges. #India remains reliable and steadfast in extending assistance to the Maldives," it said.

The ceremony was attended by Maldives Minister of Finance Ibrahim Ameer.

Members of Parliament, High Commissioners, senior officials from the Ministry of Finance, the High Commission of India in Maldives and the State Bank of India also attended the ceremony.

( With inputs from ANI )

