Maldivian Democratic Party President hails India's support, criticizes past anti-India policies

Male [Maldives], August 11 : Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) President Abdulla Shahid met with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar during his visit to Male on Saturday, expressing confidence that India will always be the first to assist the Maldives in times of need.

Shahid acknowledged the economic and diplomatic setbacks caused by the previous government's anti-India stance and welcomed the current shift towards improved relations.

In a post on X, Shahid said that the Maldives' government's "Anti-India" stance led to economic losses and a decline in the country's international standing.

"Great pleasure to warmly welcome and meet Indian External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar to the Maldives with my colleagues from @MDPSecretariat. The Maldives has always been confident that India will always be the first responder any time the Maldives "dials an international 911," he wrote in his post.

"The current government's initial stoking of anti-India sentiments through aggressive slogans, mockery and the branding of a time-tested friend and development partner as a regional bully, has caused a decline in the Maldives' international standing, economic loss, and many other unnecessary difficulties, and challenges," Shahid wrote further.

"With this in mind, the MDP welcomes the sudden recalibration of the Maldives-India policy of President Muizzu's government, from its previous India Out policy. The MDP hopes that this shift will not be temporary or superficial, but consistent and meaningful in the best interests of the people of the Maldives. Further, the MDP calls on the Government of President Muizzu to issue a public apology for the actions, lies and irresponsible comments from its officials which have resulted in significant damage to the Maldives foreign and economic outlook," he added.

The MDP also issued a statement mentioning various projects funded by India.

"The Maldives-India relationship has always been based on the principles of mutual respect, respect for international law, territorial integrity, a common desire for regional security, and an open and peaceful Indian Ocean," it said.

The MDP welcomed the visit of Jaishankar to Addu City, during which he handed hand over the projects funded by India to the Maldives.

"The MDP notes with appreciation that during this visit, Minister Jaishankar will hand over the reclamation and shore protection project and the inauguration of 4-Lane Detour Link Road comprising of 1.463 kms which connects Maradhoo to Hithadhoo around the Hankede Island. The construction of the road is a crucial aspect of the Hankede Integrated Tourism Project, and is vital to the successful economic development of the South. It is also a major component of the "Design and Build of Consturction of Roads and Drainage System in Addu City Project", and also marks the completion of the shore protection project. Both projects are funded through the EXIM Bank line of credit facility from Government of India, and were conceptualized, signed and initialized by the administration of President Solih," the MDP said in its post.

The MDP further pointed out that President Muizzu's anti-India stance caused difficulties for the Maldives, stating, "The current government's initial stoking of anti-India sentiments through aggressive slogans, mockery and the branding of a time-tested friend and development partner as a regional bully, has caused a decline in the Maldives' international standing, economic loss, and many other unnecessary difficulties, and challenges."

The MDP further hailed the exchange of notes during this visit, to train a further 1,000 civil service officers in a key human resource program initiated during President Solih's government.

MDP also welcomed the signing of the MoU between the Ministry of Economic Development and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), on enhancing and expanding digital and integrated payment systems - another MoU that was discussed and finalised during President Solih's administration.

"MDP welcomes with gratitude to India, the inauguration and handover of six High Impact Community Development Projects, implemented with grant assistance from the Government of India, and signed and implemented during President Solih's administration. The High Impact Community Development Project scheme is a highly successful and beneficial grant assistance scheme initialised in 2019," it said.

The MDP further welcomed the handover of water and sewerage projects in 28 islands financed through the EXIM Bank of India. These projects were undertaken through the USD 800 million Line of Credit extended by the Government of India, during the first State Visit of President Solih to India, in December 2018, and inaugurated during President Solih's administration.

It further said that the assistance that India provided to Maldives in the last five years. "During the past five years, India has assisted the Maldives in a variety of areas, including the funding of the largest infrastructure project in the country the Greater Male Connectivity Project. Other large-scale projects include the National College of Policing and Law Enforcement (NCPLE) in Addu City, the Coast Guard Building in Male, the development of Maldives National Defence Force Harbour and dockyard in Uthuru Thila Falhu, the Addu Roads and Sewerage Development Project, the Development of Water and Sewerage projects in 36 Islands, the Koodoo and Felivaru Fisheries Expansion Project, Hanimaadhoo International Airport, IGMH Hospital. The Government of India has also extended grant assistance through the High Impact Community Development Projects scheme, for 47 projects in over 60 islands across the Maldives, amounting to over 250 million Rufiyaa. India also provided extensive support to the Maldives to tackle and overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, including through vaccines, medical consumables, financial assistance, and humanitarian assistance," the MDP added in its statement.

Jaishankar was accompanied by Parliamentary Group Leader Ibrahim Nazil, Vice President Hisaan Hussein, Youth Wing President Rifqa Shiham, Foreign Relations Committee Members Aminath Shauna and Hussein Shaheem, and Secretary General Shaazly Shafeeq.

Earlier in the day, EAM S Jaishankar handed over a major water and sanitation project worth USD 110 million to the Maldives, funded by India.

The project spans 28 islands. Jaishankar, who is in Male on a three-day official visit from August 9-11, virtually inaugurated the projects during the event.

