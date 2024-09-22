Mali celebrates 64th anniversary of independence, President Goita highlights security issue

Bamako, Sep 22 Malian transitional President Assimi Goita has said that the security issue remains the top concern of the Malian people.

President Goita made the remarks in a message to the nation delivered Saturday evening on the occasion of the 64th anniversary of his country's independence, which falls on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The terrorist attacks that occurred on Tuesday, September 17, remind us once again of the urgent need to remain vigilant and maintain exemplary operational readiness in all circumstances," said Goita.

Tuesday's terrorist attacks targeted the gendarmerie schools in Faladie and "Base 101" of the Air Force at Bamako International Airport, located on the outskirts of the Malian capital of Bamako.

Goita also took the opportunity to highlight the constant efforts of the Malian Armed Forces (FAMa) to secure the country in the face of the terrorist threat, and their professionalism in reclaiming strategic territories. "The armed and security forces have conducted stabilisation and reconstruction operations in the reclaimed regions," he added.

This year's national holiday is being celebrated in a "context marked by the large-scale strategic operation to reclaim territory" carried out by the FAMa, aimed at "restoring the country's territorial integrity and permanently eliminating the terrorist threat," said Goita.

The country's defence and security forces have conducted "stabilisation and reconstruction operations" in the reclaimed regions, allowing for the gradual return of public services, schools, and essential infrastructure. These "remarkable successes" are the result of the coordination of military operations and the redeployment of forces in five cities Ber, Tessalit, Anefis, Kidal, and Aguelhoc.

To maintain pressure on armed terrorist groups, President Goita pledged to continue efforts to equip the Malian Army. He also announced the establishment of increased regional cooperation, particularly through the pooling of resources with the Alliance of Sahel States. "Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger embody the rebirth of an Africa that is freeing itself and forging its unity and development on new foundations."

According to Goita, the celebration of the 64th anniversary of his country's independence "holds special significance" as Mali is engaged in "the reclaiming of its true sovereignty." He voiced his determination to "resolutely follow the path laid out 64 years ago" by the late President Modibo Keita, the first president of Mali, and his successors.

In his message to the nation, according to initial analyses by observers, President Goita aimed to present "a clear vision of a Mali focused on a future where sovereignty, security, and development are the keywords."

As the country continues its transition, the reforms underway to rebuild the state and foster sub-regional unity with Burkina Faso and Niger are also a Malian priority to reshape the contours of a new African, even Pan-African, leadership.

