Malnutrition remains major concern in Fiji: Minister

Suva, Sep 19 Malnutrition remains a serious public health issue in Fiji, with 80 per cent of children under two and 50 per cent of school-aged children affected.

Fiji's Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran highlighted the concern at the National Farmers Awards in Nadi, Fiji's third largest city, calling for urgent action to address undernutrition, micronutrient deficiencies, and overnutrition, reported Fijivillage news website Friday.

Kiran urged families to return to traditional farming and food processing practices, emphasising the nutritional value of local crops.

She said home gardening should be promoted not only during crises but as a sustainable way to improve national health and reduce food expenses, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Fiji has been struggling with a "triple burden of malnutrition" -- undernutrition, micronutrient deficiencies, and rising obesity rates.

The World Health Organisation has previously flagged high rates of stunting and anemia in children, while poor diets and lifestyle changes are also driving non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and heart disease.

Heavy reliance on imported foods, especially processed items high in sugar and salt, has contributed to poor nutrition outcomes.

Fiji has implemented several initiatives to improve food security and nutrition, including school nutrition programs, and policies aimed at strengthening local crop production.

The push to revive traditional crops like rourou (taro leaves), and saijan (drumstick tree leaves), is part of broader efforts to promote healthier diets and reduce dependence on imports.

Earlier in August, Fiji's Cabinet approved the country's first Child Safeguarding Policy, establishing a single national framework to guide ministries, statutory bodies, civil society organisations, and institutions that work with children.

The policy sets out responsibilities, procedures, and minimum standards for organisations to follow, ensuring greater accountability and consistency in child protection, reported the Fiji Broadcasting Corporation.

The Fiji's Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection led the development of the framework through nationwide consultations, which included children, families, community representatives, and professionals working in child welfare.

Minister Sashi Kiran said the policy's approval is a major milestone, describing it as a "significant step that reinforces Fiji's commitment to protecting the rights and well-being of all children."

Child safeguarding has been an urgent concern in Fiji, where incidents of child abuse, neglect, exploitation, and online harm continue to rise.

Data from child welfare agencies and police highlight persistent challenges in ensuring children are safe in homes, schools, religious institutions, and community spaces.

The lack of a coordinated safeguarding framework has often led to fragmented responses, with gaps in reporting, intervention, and prevention. The new policy aims to close these gaps, the minister said.

