Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi on vandalism of Tagore's ancestral property in B'desh

Kolkata, June 12 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Thursday, wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting the latter to take up the matter with the Muhammad Yunus-led government over the issue of reported vandalisation of the ancestral house of Rabindranath Tagore in the neighbouring Bangladesh's Sirajganj.

"I would urge you to kindly take up the matter very strongly with the neighbouring country's government so that no stone is left unturned to swiftly bring to justice the perpetrators of this heinous and mindless act. Although untold damage has already been done, a strong international protest would at least deter in future any attack on monuments of cultural legacies that have withstood steadfastly all tests of time," said the Chief Minister's letter, a copy of which is available with IANS.

According to CM Banerjee, the incident of vandalisation of Rabindranath Tagore's ancestral property in Bangladesh was not only shocking but also unfortunate for the country's national pride and cultural legacy.

"It is a vile attack on our sensibilities, our cherished treasures, and our common nostalgia for a past when Tagore could transcend all thresholds in pursuit of his immortal creations. During the Swadeshi movement, the legendary poet could raise his fine voice against the Partition of Bengal to reach all the people," the letter said.

Earlier, the West Bengal's Opposition leader and BJP leader, Suvendu Adhikari, also expressed anguish over the reported vandalism of Rabindranath Tagore's ancestral house and claimed that the shameful and utterly disgraceful act of destruction targeted a site that embodies Bengal's cultural soul and Tagore's universal message of humanity.

According to LoP Adhikari, the attack was not just an assault on a building but an attack on the shared heritage, identity and values.

"For Hindus in West Bengal, this serves as a reminder of the need for vigilance in protecting our cultural heritage, especially in demographically volatile regions. When the demography changes, and the number of such elements increases, they will not hesitate to target our temples, our culture, and our way of life, as can already be witnessed in Malda, Murshidabad, and Maheshtala," he added.

