Man accused of stabbing Indian to death appears in NZ court

Wellington, Feb 6 A 33-year-old technician charged with stabbing a 28-year-old Indian to death appeared before a New Zealand court and has been remanded in custody without a plea.

Appearing before Justice of the Peace, Helen Meiklejohn, at Dunedin District Court on Monday, the man, who was arrested on the same day, was granted interim name suppression.

He was ordered to appear at the High Court on February 27 in connection with the murder of Gurjit Singh, the New Zealand Herald newspaper reported.

Police said they were called to a Dunedin address on January 29 after Gurjit's body was found outside his home covered in blood and glass.

Hailing from Pamal village in Ludhiana, newly-married Gurjit was working as a technician with the telecom company Chorus and was waiting for his wife to join him at the Hillary Street house that he had been renting.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kallum Croudis confirmed pathological findings indicate Gurjit died as a result of multiple stab wounds inflicted by a sharp instrument, the Herald reported.

Croudis confirmed a homicide investigation was continuing into his death.

In a statement released on Monday, the New Zealand Police said that a team of 25 Dunedin-based investigators and Christchurch-based ESR scientists were tasked with investigating his death.

In addition, they are assessing CCTV footage provided by the public and interviewing Gurjit's family, friends and colleagues to try to establish his movements before his death.

"Singh's father is in Dunedin today (February 5) and is being supported by Police and the Punjabi community. Our thoughts remain with the family at this extremely difficult time," the police statement said.

"A large team of investigators have worked extensively on this case, but there is still work to do."

The Otago Punjabi Foundation Trust has set up a 'Givealittle page' to support the family that lost its only son.

Narindervir Singh, a Foundation member and a friend, told the Herald that Gurjit never had an argument or any ongoing issues with anyone.

He said that about two weeks ago, Gurjit suspected somebody had tried to break into his house and had purchased security cameras but did not get a chance to install them.

--IANS

