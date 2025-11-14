Man arrested after 22 kg of cocaine seized at Sydney Airport

Sydney, Nov 14 A Sydney man has been arrested over an alleged attempt to import 22 kg of cocaine from South Africa hidden inside suitcases.

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) and Australian Border Force (ABF) said in a statement on Friday that the 25-year-old man from southwest Sydney was stopped for a baggage examination after he disembarked a flight that arrived at Sydney Airport from Johannesburg via Doha.

During the examination, ABF officers located 22 packages wrapped in plastic hidden inside the suitcases, Xinhua news agency reported. The packages contained a white powder that subsequent testing identified as cocaine with a total volume of 22 kg.

The matter was handed to the AFP, who seized the cocaine and arrested the 25-year-old.

He was charged with one count of importing a commercial quantity of a border-controlled drug, which carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

On Thursday, the Australian authorities announced that they have seized 145 kg of cocaine hidden in the motor compartments of refrigerated shipping containers since October.

In a joint statement with the Australian Border Force, the Australian Federal Police noted a recent trend of criminal syndicates attempting to import drugs and other border-controlled goods via refrigerated shipping containers.

Criminals will then attempt to break into docks, container facilities or other storage areas to get the drugs after the containers arrive in Australia.

The seized cocaine was valued at almost 50 million Australian dollars (32.8 million US dollars).

Last week, a woman was charged over an alleged attempt to smuggle 39 kg of methamphetamine from the United States into Australia concealed in luggage.

The AFP and ABF said in a joint statement on November 7 that the woman, a 20-year-old Australian citizen, was selected for a baggage examination on arrival at Sydney Airport from Los Angeles on Thursday.

During the search, ABF officers located a substance covered in chilli flakes inside the woman's suitcases.

Subsequent testing identified the substance as methamphetamine with a total weight of 39 kg.

The drugs were seized by AFP officers who questioned the woman before charging her with one count of importing a commercial quantity of a border-controlled drug.

If convicted, she will face a maximum penalty of life imprisonment. AFP Detective Acting Inspector Amy Knox said that the seized volume of methamphetamine could have supplied 390,000 street deals with a total value of about 36 million Australian dollars (23.3 million US dollars).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor