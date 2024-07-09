Man arrested after domestic violence-related stabbing in Sydney

Sydney, July 9 Australian Police have confirmed that a man has been arrested after a woman was fatally stabbed in west Sydney, the police said.

At about 1:40 p.m. local time, emergency services were called to a home at Great Western Highway in Kingswood, following reports of a stabbing.

A 21-year-old woman was found sustaining two stab wounds to her chest, Xinhua news agency reported.

Paramedics treated the injured woman, but she was later declared deceased at the scene.

Authorities are working to formally confirm the identity of the victim.

After the stabbing occurred, officers from the New South Wales Police Force were informed that a 22-year-old man was spotted fleeing the incident site.

They established a crime scene and began inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the stabbing.

At around 7:10 p.m. local time, officers arrested the runaway man on Derby Street in Penrith.

"He has been taken to Penrith police station and is assisting with inquiries," the police said in their latest update.

Before the man was taken into custody, Detective Superintendent Trent King from Nepean Police Area Command told local media that he was wanted in connection with the woman's death.

The man, believed to have been in a domestic relationship with the victim, is allegedly "the perpetrator of this incident and had caused those injuries," said King.

With more than 10,000 people residing in the suburb, Kingswood is located 50 km west of Sydney's central business district.

