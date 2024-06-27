Man arrested after woman fatally stabbed in Sydney house

Sydney, June 27 A man has been arrested on Thursday after a woman was found dead at his house in Sydney's inner-west.

New South Wales Police Force said in a statement that just after 11:00 a.m. local time, emergency services were called to a home on Clements Street in Russell Lea, following reports of a domestic incident.

With nearly 5,000 residents, the suburb is located 6 km west of Sydney's central business district, Xinhua news agency reported.

Upon arrival, officers found the body of a woman in her 50s, whose identity has not been formally confirmed.

A 42-year-old man, known to the woman, was arrested at the scene before being taken to Burwood police station.

Detective Superintendent Christine McDonald told local media that the female victim sustained "significant and multiple" stab injuries to her upper body.

Police are currently investigating the stabbing as a domestic violence incident, as the pair lived together, while it is not believed that they were in an intimate relationship, McDonald noted at a press conference.

