Man arrested for "targeted terrorist attack" in Colorado, six people injured: FBI

Colorado [US], June 2 : The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has charged a 45-year-old man, Mohamed Sabry Soliman, for carrying out a "targeted terror attack" that occurred in Colorado's Boulder on Sunday, where several peaceful Israeli supporters were burned, Fox News reported. The FBI said six people aged between 67 years to 88 years were injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

According to Boulder Police Department (BPD) Chief Steve Redfearn, officers were called to the county courthouse on Pearl Street at about 1:26 pm (local time) for reports of a man who had a weapon, setting people on fire, Fox News reported. According to the BPD and the FBI, Soliman, who was shouting "Free Palestine" during the attack, was arrested at the spot.

FBI deputy director Dan Bongino said the attack is being probed as an act of "ideologically motivated violence," on the basis of early information, evidence and witness accounts.

The incident occurred near an event organised by "Run for Their Lives," a grassroots organisation that facilitates global run and walk events demanding the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas, according to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

The ADL Center on Extremism reviewed videos from the spot and said the suspect appeared to say, "How many children you killed," "We have to end Zionists, and "They are killers." It is not clear how many people were injured. However, police has confirmed some were life-threatening.

FBI Director Kash Patel said that the agency is investigating a "targeted terror attack" in Boulder, Colorado.

In a post on X, Patel stated, "We are aware of and fully investigating a targeted terror attack in Boulder, Colorado. Our agents and local law enforcement are on the scene already, and we will share updates as more information becomes available."

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said the National Counterterrorism Centre is working with the FBI and local law enforcement at the site of the incident. Initially, police evacuated people from three surrounding blocks and later expanded the evacuation area, Fox News reported.

Steve Redfearn said the area is not safe yet as they continue to investigate a "vehicle of interest." Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said the attack that took place on the eve of Shavuot seems to have been a "hate crime" targeting Run for Their Lives demonstrators.

In a statement, Weiser wrote, "From what we know, this attack appears to be a hate crime given the group that was targeted." He stated, "People may have differing views about world events and the Israeli-Hamas conflict, but violence is never the answer to settling differences. Hate has no place in Colorado. We all have the right to peaceably assemble and the freedom to speak our views. But these violent actswhich are becoming more frequent, brazen and closer to homemust stop and those who commit these horrific acts must be fully held to account."

In a statement, Colorado Governor Jared Polis termed the attack a "heinous act of terror" and said that he is closely monitoring the situation in Boulder. He stated, Hate-filled acts of any kind are unacceptable. While details emerge, the state works with local and federal law enforcement to support this investigation."

In a post on X, Polis wrote, "As the American Jewish community continues to reel from the horrific antisemitic murders in Washington, D.C., it is unfathomable that the Jewish community is facing another terror attack here in Boulder, on the eve of the holiday of Shavuot no less. Several individuals were brutally attacked while peacefully marching to draw attention to the plight of the hostages who have been held by Hamas terrorists in Gaza for 604 days. I condemn this vicious act of terrorism, and pray for the recovery of the victims."

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that terror has no place in the US. "We're united in prayer for the victims of a targeted terror attack this afternoon in Boulder. Terror has no place in our great country," Marco Rubio posted on X.

The New York City Police Department said on Sunday night it is increasing the deployment of officers at religious sites for Shavuot. The officials said, "The NYPD has already increased our presence at religious sites throughout NYC for Shavuot with high visibility patrols and heavy weapons teams. We'll continue to track this closely."

