Man charged after 15-year-old boy found dead in Sydney

Sydney, Nov 10 A 32-year-old man will face court on Sunday, charged with allegedly murdering a 15-year-old boy in Wilton, a town of the Macarthur Region of Sydney, police in the Australian state of New South Wales said on Sunday morning.

Officers were called to bushland off Wilton Park Road in Wilton at about 7:25 a.m. local time on Saturday (2025 GMT on Friday) after the boy's body was found, Xinhua news agency reported.

Following a public appeal for information, a 32-year-old man was arrested after presenting himself at a police station shortly after 4:00 p.m. local time (0500 GMT) Saturday. He has now been charged with murder.

Detectives will allege in court the man stabbed the teen during a physical altercation, according to the statement.

