Man charged over fatal stabbing in Australia's Melbourne

By IANS | Published: June 26, 2024 12:46 PM2024-06-26T12:46:45+5:302024-06-26T12:50:11+5:30
Sydney, June 26 Australian police have charged a male offender overnight after a man was stabbed to death in Melbourne.
Emergency services were called to a property on Warnock Street in Broadmeadows shortly before 2:00 p.m. local time on Tuesday following reports of a man having been stabbed, reports Xinhua news agency.
The suburb is located approximately 15 kilometres north of Melbourne's central business district, home to over 12,000 residents.
Upon arrival, officers found a 32-year-old man of no fixed place of address deceased outside the property.
A 42-year-old Broadmeadows man was arrested at the scene before he was charged with murder.
According to police, the pair involved are believed to have known each other.
