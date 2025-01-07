Man charged over firearm in luggage at Sydney Airport

Sydney, Jan 7 A man has been charged by police after a firearm was allegedly found in his luggage at Sydney Airport, the Australian Federal Police (AFP) said on Tuesday.

Officers were called to inspect the luggage of the 39-year-old man after a security worker monitoring an X-ray machine at the airport identified suspicious items on December 28, Xinhua news agency reported.

"AFP officers inspected the luggage and found parts of a disassembled shotgun and ammunition," a police statement said.

The man was stopped from boarding a flight to Lebanon and was questioned about the firearm, which the AFP said was not registered to him.

He was charged with one count of trafficking prohibited firearms or firearm parts out of Australia.

If found guilty, he faces a maximum penalty of 20 years of imprisonment.

AFP Detective Acting Superintendent Dom Stephenson said that the man allegedly initially claimed the weapon was a drenching gun used to administer liquid medications to livestock.

"However, the AFP subsequently determined the weapon was a shotgun broken down into two parts. This is a serious weapon with the potential to cause real harm," he said.

He said that the vigilance and quick action of security staff and AFP officers had ensured the safety of the public traveling.

In a separate incident in South Australia (SA), a man who allegedly threatened police with a knife has died after being shot by officers.

SA Police said that the 40-year-old man was shot at a home during an incident in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The man was treated at the scene by ambulance paramedics before being transported to the hospital where he died.

SA Police said that the shooting occurred after police officers and ambulance crews were deployed to the home in Adelaide's southern suburbs shortly after midnight in response to reports of a man harming himself with a knife.

Officers entered the home to speak to the 40-year-old when he allegedly threatened them with a knife.

"Police deployed a taser which was unsuccessful, the man continued to threaten patrols with the knife," SA Police said in a statement.

"Police then discharged their firearms, incapacitating the man."

There were no injuries to the police. SA Police's Internal Investigation Service as well as detectives from the major crimes and forensic response units have launched an investigation into the incident.

The street where the incident occurred has been closed and the public asked to avoid the area.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor