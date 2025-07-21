Man Dies After Getting Pulled Into MRI Machine at Long Island Hospital

In a horrifying incident from Long Island, USA, a 61-year-old man named Keith McAllister lost his life after being forcefully pulled into an MRI machine due to a metal chain he was wearing. The tragedy occurred at a medical facility in Westbury, Nassau. The incident has sparked outrage and concern over safety lapses inside medical imaging rooms. According to reports, McAllister had entered the scanning room to assist his wife, who had just undergone an MRI, when the machine’s powerful magnetic force suddenly pulled him in due to the chain around his neck.

His wife, Adrienne Jones-McAllister, had reportedly requested the technician to allow her husband to help her get off the MRI table. She explained that Keith entered the room still wearing a 20-pound metal chain used for weight training. Within seconds of stepping into the room, the MRI machine’s magnetic pull attracted the chain, dragging him with immense force. Adrienne recalled the terrifying moment, saying she saw him walking towards her and then being yanked toward the machine. She has since questioned why the technician failed to stop him despite the visible metal around his neck.

Also Read: Monsoon Superfood Alert: Why Kantola Deserves a Spot on Your Plate This Rainy Season

Following the incident, Keith McAllister suffered multiple heart attacks due to the trauma and injuries sustained. Despite attempts to save him, he eventually succumbed. Adrienne and her stepdaughter, Samantha Bowden, have publicly blamed the medical staff for negligence. They argue that clear MRI safety protocols were violated by allowing someone wearing metal into the scan room. Samantha stated that the tragedy could have been entirely prevented and criticized the technicians for not ensuring that Keith was metal-free before entering such a highly sensitive area.

A statement issued by the Nassau County Police Department confirmed that the scan was already underway when McAllister entered the room. The MRI’s intense magnetic field pulled the metal chain around his neck, leading to catastrophic injuries. The department is now investigating the matter to determine whether safety procedures were followed by the hospital staff. The incident has raised concerns over training and awareness in diagnostic facilities and highlighted the need for stricter enforcement of MRI room safety protocols to prevent similar tragedies in the future.