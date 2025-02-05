Man dies after stabbing near Sydney train station

Sydney, Feb 5 A man has died after being stabbed near a train station in Sydney's western suburbs.

Police of Australia's state of New South Wales (NSW) said in a statement on Wednesday that emergency services were called to Kingswood train station, almost 50 kilometers west of central Sydney after a 58-year-old man was found with a stab wound to his chest at 10:20 pm local time on Tuesday.

Ambulance crews treated the man at the scene before taking him to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police have established a crime scene and commenced an investigation.

In another incident, a man was hospitalised after being stabbed on a busy street in inner suburbs of Melbourne on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Police in the state of Victoria said the man in his 30s was stabbed near a busy intersection on a major road in Prahran, about four km southeast of central Melbourne, shortly before 8 am local time, Australia's 9News network reported.

He was taken to a nearby hospital in a serious condition with non-life-threatening injuries to his lower body.

Authorities have commenced a search of the local area for an unknown male attacker.

On Tuesday, police in the Northern Territory (NT) said that a man was hospitalised in a critical condition after being shot in an apparent targeted attack in northern Australia.

Police authorities said that officers responded to reports of a shooting in the northern Darwin suburb of Coconut Grove just after 7 pm local time on Monday.

Ambulance crews attended the scene and treated a 23-year-old man who had been shot in the leg. He was transported to a local hospital, where he remained in critical condition.

A spokesperson for the ambulance service told News Corp Australia newspapers that the man was shot with a shotgun and had suffered pellet injuries to both legs.

NT Police officers arrested two men, aged 19 and 22, and a 22-year-old woman over the incident at about 4 am local time on Tuesday in the town of Katherine, 270 kilometres southeast of Darwin.

Duty Superintendent Tanya Mace told reporters that police believe the alleged offenders were known to the victim.

"We believe this was a targeted attack and at no time were any members of the public at risk," she said.

Witnesses told News Corp that the attackers exited a vehicle before shooting the man, Xinhua news agency reported.

Mace said that the forensics team would process the scene as well as the vehicle that the alleged offenders were traveling in at the time of their arrest.

