Man dies after whale strikes boat in waters off Australia  

Canberra [Australia], September 30 : One man was killed and another injured after a boat reportedly struck by a whale capsized in the waters off Sydney in Australia on Saturday morning (local time), CNN reported.

According to New South Wales Water Police Acting Superintendent Siobhan Munro, police responded to reports about two people being in the water just outside the headland past Botany Bay around 6 am (local time).

Munro said, "When police arrived, the two male persons from a vessel were rescued," adding that one of them had "been confirmed as deceased."

She said, "Early reports are that a whale may have breached near the boat or onto the boat." She further said that the vessel has been recovered and will undergo forensic testing.

It was unclear whether the two men involved in the accident wore life jackets, CNN reported citing Channel 7. Munro said, "It’s a stark reminder about the boating season and how dangerous it can be on our waterways."

She said that police "will be out there on the waterways, including river dams, conducting compliance checks, drug and alcohol testing, and all the things that we do to make sure that the community is safe."

The incident took place on the first day of National Safe Boating Week in Australia, which is scheduled to run from September 30 to October 6, according to CNN report. One of the main focus of the initiative by Australia & New Zealand Safe Boating Education Group is lifejackets.

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority has warned about an increased number of whales around waters in Australia this year. It has advised swimmers and boaters to stay 100 meters away from a whale and 300 meters from a whale with a calf, CNN reported citing Channel 7.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor