Man held in Pakistan for smuggling cranes

Waziristan, Sep 16 The wildlife department of Pakistan has foiled an attempt to smuggle 78 demoiselle cranes in the South Waziristan tribal district, local media reported on Monday.

The cranes were seized at the Sikandar check post on the Wana-Gomal Zam Road, leading Pakistani daily Dawn reported while quoting Sub-Divisional Wildlife Officer (SDWO) Ilyas Khan from Lower South Waziristan.

"The seized cranes would be transferred to the divisional office, Dera Ismail Khan," he added.

The demoiselle cranes were a distinct type among various crane species.

A hunter from Bannu, Said Rehman was arrested on Saturday when he was caught transporting 78 demoiselle cranes in a single-cabin vehicle from the Gul Kutch area to Wana-Gomal Zam Road.

Khan highlighted the Lower South Waziristan's rich biodiversity, calling it a paradise for migratory birds.

He emphasised that the Wana subdivision lies on the internationally recognised Indus Flyway, a major route for migratory birds. Each year, thousands of these birds pass through the area during their journeys between Central Asia and the subcontinent.

He further stressed that protecting, preserving, and managing biodiversity sustainably is a top priority for the local wildlife department. Cranes, in particular, are known to migrate from India's Rajasthan and the coastal regions of Sindh to Siberia and Central Asia, flying over districts such as Zhob, Dera, Bannu, South Waziristan, and Kurram. These flocks, sometimes numbering up to 400 birds, fly at altitudes of 16,000 to 26,000 feet.

