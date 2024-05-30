Man in Germany reports himself to police for killing someone

Cologne, May 30 (IANS/DPA) A man in Germany called the police to report himself for killing someone, and told officers that they would find a body in his apartment.

The 43-year-old man called police in the western German city of Paderborn on Wednesday morning and said that a person he had killed was lying in his flat. The caller did not respond to further inquiries.

Police and public prosecutors in Paderborn publicly disclosed the incident on Thursday.

The police officers who were alerted came across the caller and a dead man at the address given.

The 45-year-old victim showed signs of suffering violence, according to police.

The 43-year-old suspect was arrested at the scene without resistance. He remains in custody, with prosecutors seeking to bring charges on suspicion of manslaughter.

