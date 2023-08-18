Man jumps to death from 5-star NYC hotel

New York, Aug 18 A man jumped 750 feet to his death from the roof of a five-star hotel in New York City, police said.

According to the police, the incident took place at about 9 p.m. on Thursday night at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Manhattan, reports the New York Post.

The unidentified man died on the spot.

Police sources said that he did not appear to be staying at the hotel and is believed to have taken a service elevator to the roof before jumping.

The hotel lies on the top 19 floors of the 55-storey Deutsche Bank Center tower, which is also home to some Hollywood celebrities.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor