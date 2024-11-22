Man killed after public place shooting in Sydney's inner city

Man killed after public place shooting in Sydney's inner city

Sydney, Nov 22 Police in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) announced that a man has died after a public place shooting in Sydney's inner city on Friday evening.

According to a police statement, emergency services were called to Baptist Street, Surry Hills, an inner-east suburb of Sydney, at about 7:45 pm local time following reports of shots fired.

A man, who is believed to be in his 30s, was found with a gunshot wound when the officers arrived. Ambulance paramedics treated him, but he died at the scene.

NSW Police said that a short time later, emergency services were called to Kensington, a suburb in the eastern suburbs of Sydney, following reports of a car fire. On arrival, officers located a Porsche well alight.

Initial inquires alleged the two incidents are linked, according to the statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

