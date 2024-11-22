Man killed after public place shooting in Sydney's inner city

Sydney, Nov 22 Police in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) announced that a man has died after a public place shooting in Sydney's inner city on Friday evening.

According to a police statement, emergency services were called to Baptist Street, Surry Hills, an inner-east suburb of Sydney, at about 7:45 pm local time following reports of shots fired.

A man, who is believed to be in his 30s, was found with a gunshot wound when the officers arrived. Ambulance paramedics treated him, but he died at the scene.

NSW Police said that a short time later, emergency services were called to Kensington, a suburb in the eastern suburbs of Sydney, following reports of a car fire. On arrival, officers located a Porsche well alight.

Initial inquires alleged the two incidents are linked, according to the statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor