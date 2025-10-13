Man of exceptional courage and patriotism: Trump heaps praise on Netanyahu

Jerusalem, Oct 13 US President Donald Trump on Monday heaped praise on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling him a "great man" and "man of exceptional courage and patriotism."

In his landmark speech at the Israeli Knesset, Trump said, "I want to express my gratitude to a man of exceptional courage and patriotism whose partnership did so much to make this momentous day possible. You know, who I’m talking about there’s only one: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu."

He then asked Netanyahu to stand up as the members of Knesset cheered for him. Trump said, "And, he is not easy. I want to tell you, he’s not the easiest guy to deal with. But, that’s what makes him great... Thank you very much, Bibi. Great job."

US President said the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas and the return of hostages is not only the end of war but the end of terror and death. He called it the start of a great concord and lasting harmony for Israel.

"This is not only the end of a war. This is the end of the age of terror and death and the beginning of the age of faith and hope and of God. It's the start of a grand concord and lasting harmony for Israel and all the nations of what will soon be a truly magnificent region. I believe that so strongly. This is the historic dawn of a new Middle East," he said.

Speaking about the return of hostages, Trump said, "After two harrowing years in darkness and captivity, 20 courageous hostages are returning to the glorious embrace of their families and it is glorious. 28 more precious loved ones are coming home at last to rest in this sacred soil for all of time. And after so many years of unceasing war and endless danger, today the skies are calm, the guns are silent, the sirens are still, and the sun rises on a Holy Land that is finally at peace."

He appreciated the nations of the Arab and Muslim world that pressurised Hamas to set the hostages free. He called it an "incredible triumph" for Israel and the world of all nations working together as partners in peace.

"Let me also convey my tremendous appreciation for all of the nations of the Arab and Muslim world that came together to press Hamas to set the hostages free and to send them home. We had a lot of help. We had a lot of help from a lot of people that you wouldn't suspect. And I want to thank them very much for that. It's an incredible triumph for Israel and the world to have all of these nations working together as partners in peace.

"And it's pretty unusual for you to see that, but it happened in this case. This was a very unusual point in time, a brilliant point in time. Generations from now, this will be remembered as the moment that everything began to change and change very much for the better like the USA right now. It will be the golden age of Israel and the golden age of the Middle East," he stated.

