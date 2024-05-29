"Man on mission and going to go at same rate for next 10 years": Unity of Faiths Foundation Co-Founder lauds PM Modi's leadership

London [UK], May 29 : Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Unity of Faiths Foundation Co-Founder Ann Clare Bornholt said that he is a man on a mission and is going to go at the same rate for the next 10 years. She stated that PM Modi is managing to break through barriers with "largesse and exceptional approach."

Ann Clare Bornholt said, "I've always believed in unity of mankind and prayed for the kindness of man to evolve. I believe that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the conduit for that to happen. He's touched the hearts and the God in everybody, the divine spark in everybody, and given them hope. He has a long way to go with a lot to do."

"He's a man on a mission and he's going to go at the same rate for the next 10 years. He's managing to break through barriers that nobody's even attempted to break through before and he is doing it with such largesse and exceptional approach. He's indescribable for me. I look forward to the next term, and I look forward to his transformation of not only India, but mankind," she added.

Meanwhile, Tuff Trustee and Jewish Council Vice President, Edwin Shukhar, said that India is the only place in the world where anti-Semitism never stood a chance. He also recalled his first meeting with PM Narendra Modi.

Edwin Shukhar said, "India is known as probably the only place in the world that anti-Semitism never stood a chance because we lived, my ancestors lived and we still live in peace and in prosperity. And I am so, so proud that today we're linking up again with India. Many years ago, I met Prime Minister Modi on a trip. We brought a Jewish philanthropist who crisscrossed India at the time. Actually, I was a businessman and he offered to open the doors for us by meeting us and by explaining."

QS Quacquarelli Symonds Ltd founder and CEO Nunzio Quacquarelli said that Indian higher education system under PM Modi's leadership in the past 10 years has transformed with much greater investment and a focus on quality.

Quacquarelli said, "In the last 10 years, under the patronage of Prime Minister Modi, the Indian higher education system has transformed with much greater investment and a focus on quality. Just in the last five years, Indian research output has increased by 54 per cent. India was the best performing country amongst all of the G20."

"So, I had the great honour of meeting Prime Minister Modi in 2021. It was wonderful to listen to the Prime Minister and his commitment to raise the quality of education available to Indians all across the country. The quality of higher education in India has increased. It's not just been the preserve of the elite. In anticipation of the election results, I would like to congratulate Prime Minister Modi on his victory. And I believe that Indian higher education is on a very positive trajectory", he added.

The Lok Sabha elections are being held across seven phases. While the first six phases are over, the last phase is scheduled on June 1. The counting of the votes will be held on June 4.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP is aiming to return to power for a third straight term, while the Opposition under the umbrella of the INDIA bloc is trying to wrest power from the ruling party.

According to the Election Commission of India, the voter turnout in the sixth phase of the ongoing polls held on May 29 was recorded at 63.37 per cent.

The sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls was held in eight seats in Bihar, all 10 seats in Haryana, one seat in Jammu and Kashmir, four in Jharkhand, all seven seats in Delhi, six in Odisha, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, and eight in West Bengal. A total of 889 candidates were in the fray.

According to the poll body, men voters' turnout was 61.95 per cent, while 64.95 percent of women voters cast their votes. The third gender turnout stood at 18.67 per cent.West Bengal reported the highest voter turnout of 82.71 per cent.

The voter turnout in 14 constituencies across Uttar Pradesh stood at 54.04 per cent. Delhi recorded a voter turnout of 58.69 percent, while Haryana recorded a 64.80 percent polling. Odisha and Jharkhand recorded a voter turnout of 74.45 percent and 65.39 per cent respectively.

