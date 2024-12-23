Man sets sleeping woman on fire in New York subway, arrested

New York, Dec 23 A man in New York has been arrested for setting a sleeping woman on fire inside a subway train, leading to her death. The man reportedly stayed during the incident.

The horrifying incident occurred on Sunday morning around 7:30 a.m. as the train approached the Stillwell Avenue station in Brooklyn.

During a press briefing, New York Police Department Commissioner Jessica Tisch described the attack as "one of the most depraved crimes one person could possibly commit against another human being," adding that it claimed the life of an "innocent New Yorker."

"As the train pulled into the station, the suspect calmly walked up to the victim, who was seated at the end of a subway car. Using what we believe to be a lighter, the suspect ignited the victim's clothing, which became fully engulfed in flames within seconds," Tisch said.

Officers on patrol at the station's upper level noticed smoke and went to investigate. They discovered the woman standing inside the train car, fully engulfed in flames.

"With the assistance of an MTA employee and a fire extinguisher, the flames were extinguished, but unfortunately, it was too late, and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene," Tisch said.

The suspect, who remained at the scene, was found seated on a platform bench just outside the train car. Body-worn cameras on responding officers provided detailed footage of the man.

"After the NYPD released images of the suspect, three high school students called 911, identifying him," Tisch added.

The man was later arrested on another train and found carrying a lighter in his pocket.

The accused, a migrant from Guatemala, entered the US through Arizona. His immigration status is currently being examined.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

The incident drew widespread condemnation. Tech billionaire Elon Musk posted on X, "Enough is enough."

New York City Mayor Eric Adams praised the individuals who alerted authorities, saying, "This type of depraved behaviour has no place in our subways, and we are committed to ensuring swift justice for all victims of violent crime."

"My prayers are with the family of the victim in this senseless killing," Adams added in his post on X.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor