Man shot dead by Australian Police after threatening officers with knife

Sydney, July 7 A man, who allegedly threatened officers with a knife at a police station, was shot dead by police on Saturday night in Australia's Queensland.

A 46-year-old man allegedly entered a police station in Kirwan, a suburb in Queensland's City of Townsville, just after 10 p.m. local time on Saturday and threatened officers with a knife, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a Queensland police report issued on Sunday morning.

Police shot the man and immediately rendered first aid.

The man died a short time later, according to the police report.

