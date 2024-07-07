Man shot dead by Australian Police after threatening officers with knife
By IANS | Published: July 7, 2024 07:23 AM2024-07-07T07:23:11+5:302024-07-07T07:25:05+5:30
Sydney, July 7 A man, who allegedly threatened officers with a knife at a police station, was shot dead by police on Saturday night in Australia's Queensland.
A 46-year-old man allegedly entered a police station in Kirwan, a suburb in Queensland's City of Townsville, just after 10 p.m. local time on Saturday and threatened officers with a knife, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a Queensland police report issued on Sunday morning.
Police shot the man and immediately rendered first aid.
The man died a short time later, according to the police report.
