Man who drew a knife at the gate Of Kibbutz Metzer neutralized
By ANI | Updated: August 2, 2025 23:04 IST2025-08-02T22:56:32+5:302025-08-02T23:04:47+5:30
Tel Aviv [Israel], August 2 (ANI/TPS): One person was neutralised today by a security guard at the entrance of Kibbutz Metzer.
According to the Police, the man, an Arab from Tulkarem, drew a knife, and it's believed that he was about to carry out a stabbing attack. (ANI/TPS)
