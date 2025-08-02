Man who drew a knife at the gate Of Kibbutz Metzer neutralized

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 2 (ANI/TPS): One person was neutralised today by a security guard at the entrance of Kibbutz Metzer.

According to the Police, the man, an Arab from Tulkarem, drew a knife, and it's believed that he was about to carry out a stabbing attack. (ANI/TPS)

