Man, woman drown at Australian beach

Sydney, Dec 29 Two people have drowned at a notorious dangerous beach on Australia's southwest coast, police in Western Australia (WA) said on Sunday.

Three people were swimming at Conspicuous Cliff beach, 355 km south of the state capital of Perth, on Saturday when they became caught in a dangerous current at about 2:40 p.m. local time, Xinhua news agency reported.

The trio were pulled unconscious from the water by members of the public before police officers arrived at the scene and commenced CPR.

A 44-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman could not be revived and were declared dead at the scene. A 42-year-old man was resuscitated and taken to a nearby hospital.

"All three adults are known to each other and were visiting from the Perth area," police said in a statement.

The beach is located on WA's south coast -- an area renowned for strong seas and large, unpredictable waves -- and is not patrolled by lifesavers.

Earlier on Saturday a man has died after a shark attack off the Central Queensland coast in eastern Australia, local media reported .

The man in his 40s died after suffering life-threatening injuries to his neck in the shark bite incident in waters off Yeppoon, the second in Central Queensland within the past month.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the man had been fishing with family members when he was bitten by a shark. The incident occurred about 4:37 p.m. on Saturday, the Brisbane-based, The Courier Mail daily newspaper reported.

The man suffered life-threatening injuries and succumbed just before 6 p.m., the police spokesman said.

There have been at least four other shark attacks in Australian waters so far this year, the newspaper reported, quoting the Australian Shark-Incident Database.

