Mandaviya asks people to pledge to be organ donor

New Delhi, Aug 13 Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday asked people to pledge to be an organ donor on the occasion of World Organ Donation Day.

"On World Organ Donation Day, let us pledge to be an organ donor," Mandaviya wrote on X.

The noble act of organ donation can save or transform the life of many people, he added.

Earlier this month, the Minister said the Central government has taken several steps for increasing organ donations in the country.

He had said that the government is committed to bring in more policies and reforms to popularise organ donation.

On August 13 every year, World Organ Donation Day is observed to raise awareness on organ donation.

