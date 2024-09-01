Mangsto Duchen: Tibet Democracy Day, Sep 2 marks 64th anniversary (IANS Analysis)

New Delhi: The Tibetan issue in contemporary history originates from the occupation of Tibet by the People's Republic of China in 1951. The escape of the XIV Dalai Lama in 1959, alongside his followers, marked the beginning of what is referred to as the Tibetan diaspora.

Currently, approximately 150,000 Tibetans in exile are dispersed globally, yearning for a return to their homeland, liberated from Chinese control. Despite their status as exiles, the Tibetan diaspora operates under a democratic framework known as the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), headquartered in Dharamshala, India.

Since relocating there, the XIV Dalai Lama, who served as both the political and spiritual leader of the Tibetan community until his retirement in 2011, has been instrumental in fostering the democratic process through the CTA.

Notably, the 2nd of September commemorates the 64th anniversary of the establishment of this democratic system, referred to in Tibetan as Mangsto Duchen.

The democratisation of the Tibetan administration was catalysed by the XIV Dalai Lama's pivotal visit to Bodh Gaya, India, in 1960, where he outlined a detailed plan for a popularly elected Tibetan parliament. This marked the beginning of an active democratisation process that culminated in the promulgation of the 1963 Tibetan-Government-in-Exile (TGiE) Constitution by the XIV Dalai Lama.

The Constitution transformed the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile (TPiE) into a legislative body. The current phase of the Central Tibetan Administration's (CTA) democratic system emerged in the 1990s, following the Dalai Lama's 1991 Charter for Tibetan Exiles.

The Charter declared the TGiE as "an entity having its basis in a fundamental legal document and which was in keeping with the modern democratic system." It established three pillars of CTA democracy: the popularly and democratically elected TPiE as the legislative body, the Kashag (Cabinet) as the executive body, and the Tibetan Supreme Judiciary Commission as the judicial body.

The CTA's polity, encompassing both exiled Tibetans and the future Tibet, is governed by principles of peace, non-violence, freedom, co-existence, social welfare, democracy, and self-government.

The process of democratisation within the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) experienced significant developments in 2001 when Kalon Tripa, the head of the CTA’s Cabinet, was elected directly by the Tibetan community for the first time.

Following the approval of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile (TPiE), the Kalon Tripa has the authority to appoint his Cabinet. The TPiE convenes biannually and consists of 45 representatives from various regions: ten from each of the traditional provinces of Tibet—Dhotoe, Dhomey, and U-Tsang; two from each of the four schools of Tibetan Buddhism; two from North America and Europe; and one each from Australia and Asia (excluding India, Bhutan, and Nepal).

Subsequent to the XIV Dalai Lama’s political retirement in 2011, the Kalon Tripa was renamed Sikyong, taking on the role of the political leader, akin to a President. The Kashag (Cabinet) also transitioned to a system of direct popular elections every five years.

Under the leadership of the Sikyong, the CTA operates through seven key departments: Religion & Culture, Education, Health, Home, Security, Finance, and Information and International Relations. In addition to the legislative, executive, and judicial branches, the CTA includes three autonomous bodies: an independent Election Commission, a Public Service Commission, and the Office of the Auditor General. With branches established in every Tibetan settlement globally, the CTA currently functions as a dynamic democracy for the exiled Tibetan population.

The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) has been instrumental in advocating for the Tibetan cause on the global stage through its persistent efforts for liberation. Central to its strategy for addressing the Tibetan issue is the XIV Dalai Lama’s Memorandum of Genuine Autonomy (2008), which proposes a middle-way approach aimed at establishing "meaningful autonomy."

This framework seeks to restore and safeguard Tibet’s territorial, religious, and cultural rights while remaining within the jurisdiction of China. The democratic principles of the CTA have significantly enhanced not only global awareness but also active engagement from the international community in seeking a resolution to the Tibetan situation.

However, the CTA faces numerous challenges. Despite receiving international support and solidarity, it lacks official recognition from any nation. China's refusal to acknowledge the CTA exacerbates the situation, as it has not engaged in dialogue with the XIV Dalai Lama or any representatives of the CTA since 2010.

Furthermore, China, which asserts "historical claims over Tibet," attempts to undermine the CTA by fostering sectarianism within the Tibetan community. The Dolgyal (Shugen) propitiation, labelled by the XIV Dalai Lama as a ‘fierce spirit,’ is perceived as a political instrument used by the Chinese government to create divisions among the exiled Tibetan population and to tarnish the XIV Dalai Lama’s reputation through disinformation campaigns.

In addition to external challenges, the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) faces significant internal issues regarding its political future following the XIV Dalai Lama's tenure.

The ongoing debate and divisions among exiled Tibetans — concerning independence versus autonomy under Chinese governance — persist, despite the CTA's official stance favouring the latter. A crucial aspect of the democratisation process is to bridge these differences through peaceful dialogue, aiming for a sustainable outcome of genuine self-governance in the future. Efforts to foster unity were evident in the 2021 elections, which resulted in Penpa Tsering being elected as the new Sikyong of the CTA.

During this election, Tibetan NGOs and regional associations were prohibited from endorsing candidates to reduce partisanship based on regional and religious affiliations. This led to a notable sense of solidarity among all Tibetans, which was prominently displayed in the recent electoral process.

Tibetans historically lack a tradition of participatory democracy, making the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) a relatively new democratic framework for the Tibetan community. This system is still developing while simultaneously seeking to address the Tibetan issue.

On Tibet’s Democracy Day, the CTA merits recognition as a distinctive example of a democratic entity advocating for liberation on the global stage.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor