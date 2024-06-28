Manika Jain appointed as new Ambassador of India to Romania
By ANI | Published: June 28, 2024 07:10 PM2024-06-28T19:10:35+5:302024-06-28T19:15:04+5:30
New Delhi [India], June 28 : The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has appointed Manika Jain (IFS: 1993), presently Additional Secretary in the Ministry, as the new Ambassador of India to Romania.
She is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the MEA said.
